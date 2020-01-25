WATCH LIVE
On Air 5:15AM
36
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 36 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/24/2020)

Watch the full Next with Kyle Clark show from Friday, January 24.
Published: 7:50 PM MST January 24, 2020
Updated: 7:40 PM MST January 24, 2020

Related Videos
Why STEM School Highlands Ranch security guard won't be charged for having gun on campus
NEXT
63-year-old powerlifter from Aurora to compete in World Championships
NEXT
CdeBaca stands behind tweet that said Hancock wants millions to enforce camping ban
NEXT
This is why Brother Jeff asks candidates what NAACP stands for on his show
NEXT
Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/24/2020)
NEXT
22 Colorado students competed in a unique challenge: reading and writing in Braile
NEXT
Hiker channeling his 'inner penguin' is the most Colorado thing we saw today
NEXT
Here's your daily impeachment update (not much activity from Colorado lawmakers so far)
NEXT
Colorado is now 40% unaffiliated, 30% Democrat and 29% Republican
NEXT
Denver Police once again enforcing city's unauthorized camping ordinance
NEXT
Gov. Polis to hospitals: We think your profits are hurting patients
NEXT
Congressman says call for investigation into Sol Pais' gun purchase is being answered
NEXT
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.