9News.com KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow
WATCH LIVE
On Air 8:55PM
45
Denver, CO
Denver Weather Summary: 45 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation World
Health
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Colorado Weather
Traffic
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Travel
Sports
Latest Sports
High School
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
College Sports
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
Sports Poll
Shows
Colorado and Company
Next with Kyle Clark
Show Segments
Specials
TV Listings
Features
9 Cares Colorado Shares
9 Things to Do
Animals
BLAME Podcast
Business
Colorado Guide
Colorado Music
Crime
Education
Fall Guide
Food
Garden and Landscapes
Kelsey Berreth Murder Case
Proctor's Garden
Spangler Science
Sponsored Content
Storytellers
The Jefferson Project
Truth Tests
Verify
Vote Now
Workouts and Recipes
Media
Video
Photos
YourTake
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Internships
Jobs
Meet the Team
Newsletter
RSS Feeds
Your Take
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Next with Kyle Clark full show: 1/7/20
Watch this full episode of Next with Kyle Clark from January 7, 2020
Published:
7:37 PM MST January 7, 2020
Updated:
7:27 PM MST January 7, 2020
Related Videos
Next with Kyle Clark full show: 1/7/20
NEXT
Tuesday was Old Rock Day, a day to celebrate rocks
NEXT
A look at what to expect in the 2020 Colorado state legislative session
LOCAL-POLITICS
A message to those who believe the coverage of the Northeastern Colorado mystery drones is overblown
OPINION
RTD will vote on a plan to post public notice of its meetings - inside RTD's lobby
NEXT
The amount of revenue Colorado could get from sports betting may have been way overestimated
LOCAL-POLITICS
QAnon conspiracy theorists defend woman from Parker accused of plotting to kidnap her son
NEXT
650 offenders must be moved from a private Colorado prison set to close in 60 days
NEXT
Dad dedicated to carrying on son’s legacy says it’s a struggle to keep Seb's Rec Center in business
NEXT
Boulder Beer to close brewpub, marking 3rd major business shift in 3 months
NEXT
What are Chinook winds?
WEATHER
Incumbent State Senator Angela Williams drops out of Colorado Senate primary
NEXT
Jobs
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Policy
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Caption Procedures
Do Not Sell My Information
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.