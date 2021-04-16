Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
En Espanol
Politics
Voices of Change
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
More than $19 million lost to fraud, Colorado labor department says
One year ago, this Colorado man woke up from a coma after nearly dying of COVID. Today, he said thank you
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Images of falling tree limbs, heavy wet snow and slick roads that pretty much sum up April in Colorado
Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
College Sports
NBC Sports Live
Latest Sports Stories
Colorado Avalanche games postponed through April 20
Rapids aim to build off last season's improvement in 2021
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Newsletter
Community
Latest News Stories
Eight killed in FedEx mass shooting identified, range in age from 19 to 74
One year ago, this Colorado man woke up from a coma after nearly dying of COVID. Today, he said thank you
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
34°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
COVID-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
En Espanol
Olympics
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com
Next with Kyle Clark full show (4/16/21)
Next with Kyle Clark full show for 4/16/21.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow