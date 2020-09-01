LIVE
41
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 41 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visits Denver Wednesday for campaign fundraisers

The line of presidential candidates visiting Colorado continues to grow. Buttigieg hosted two events in Denver on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Published: 6:52 PM MST January 8, 2020
Updated: 6:51 PM MST January 8, 2020

Related Videos
Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/8/2020)
NEXT
Boulder company brings back antique wooden puzzle making
NEXT
Polis' Promises: Which ones did he keep in 2019?
NEXT
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says recent sightings and video suggest gray wolves are back
NEXT
2020 Colorado Legislative session begins Wednesday
NEXT
2020 Colorado Legislative session begins Wednesday
NEXT
Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visits Denver Wednesday for campaign fundraisers
NEXT
Denver Ethics Board rules city building official used position to help personal business
NEXT
Next with Kyle Clark full show: 1/7/20
NEXT
If you think the drone coverage isn't newsworthy...
OPINION
A look at what to expect in Colorado's 2020 legislative session
LOCAL-POLITICS
QAnon conspiracy theorists defend Parker woman accused of plotting to kidnap her son
NEXT
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.