WATCH LIVE
On Air 5:49AM
24
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 24 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Sen. Cory Gardner won't say if he supports witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

We emailed Sen. Gardner (R-Colorado) about witnesses in the impeachment trial and discussed it in-person when our political guy happened to see him in the airport.
Published: 7:11 PM MST January 16, 2020
Updated: 7:10 PM MST January 16, 2020

Related Videos
RTD operator 'Big Sexy' says goodbye to loyal G-Line passengers
NEXT
Commentary: Giving credit to the people who keep our communities running
NEXT
The Logan County Sheriff's office threatened to block 'keyboard warriors' on Facebook, and apparently that's OK
NEXT
Data shows fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Denver are going up
NEXT
Department of Corrections needs to find beds for about 167 inmates before private prison closes
NEXT
Denver Democrat Chris Hansen moves from House to Senate to take seat of Senator Lois Court
NEXT
We caught up with Sen. Gardner at the airport to ask if he supports new witnesses in impeachment trial
NEXT
Colorado's Jason Crow comments on being selected to be impeachment manager
NEXT
U.S. Supreme Court will review Colorado 'faithless elector' ruling
NEXT
Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/17/2020)
NEXT
What happens to the piles of poo collected at the National Western Stock Show?
NEXT
How the National Western Stock Show has changed its programs and advertising over the years
NEXT
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.