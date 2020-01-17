9News.com KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow
WATCH LIVE
On Air 5:49AM
24
Denver, CO
Denver Weather Summary: 24 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation World
Health
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Colorado Weather
Traffic
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Travel
Sports
Latest Sports
High School
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
College Sports
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
Sports Poll
Shows
Colorado and Company
Next with Kyle Clark
Show Segments
Specials
TV Listings
Features
9 Cares Colorado Shares
9 Things to Do
Animals
BLAME Podcast
Business
Colorado Guide
Colorado Music
Crime
Education
Fall Guide
Food
Garden and Landscapes
Kelsey Berreth Murder Case
Proctor's Garden
Spangler Science
Sponsored Content
Storytellers
The Jefferson Project
Truth Tests
Verify
Vote Now
Warrior Way
Workouts and Recipes
Media
Video
Photos
YourTake
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Internships
Jobs
Meet the Team
Newsletter
RSS Feeds
Your Take
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Sen. Cory Gardner won't say if he supports witnesses in Trump impeachment trial
We emailed Sen. Gardner (R-Colorado) about witnesses in the impeachment trial and discussed it in-person when our political guy happened to see him in the airport.
Published:
7:11 PM MST January 16, 2020
Updated:
7:10 PM MST January 16, 2020
Related Videos
RTD operator 'Big Sexy' says goodbye to loyal G-Line passengers
NEXT
Commentary: Giving credit to the people who keep our communities running
NEXT
The Logan County Sheriff's office threatened to block 'keyboard warriors' on Facebook, and apparently that's OK
NEXT
Data shows fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Denver are going up
NEXT
Department of Corrections needs to find beds for about 167 inmates before private prison closes
NEXT
Denver Democrat Chris Hansen moves from House to Senate to take seat of Senator Lois Court
NEXT
We caught up with Sen. Gardner at the airport to ask if he supports new witnesses in impeachment trial
NEXT
Colorado's Jason Crow comments on being selected to be impeachment manager
NEXT
U.S. Supreme Court will review Colorado 'faithless elector' ruling
NEXT
Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/17/2020)
NEXT
What happens to the piles of poo collected at the National Western Stock Show?
NEXT
How the National Western Stock Show has changed its programs and advertising over the years
NEXT
Jobs
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Policy
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Caption Procedures
Do Not Sell My Information
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.