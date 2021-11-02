Skip Navigation
Son's bandmates honor father, Legacy HS teacher who died of COVID
Bryan Dumas' wife said she'd make sure he was vaccinated if she could redo things. After the family's loss, the school band rallied around their bandmate and teacher
