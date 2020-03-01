WATCH LIVE
On Air 8:55PM
33
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 33 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

This Lakewood man has either biked, ran or walked to every single workday since 2010

10 years of getting to work without one minute stuck in rush hour. Sound good? Then you should be more like Matt Young.
Published: 8:57 PM MST January 2, 2020
Updated: 8:56 PM MST January 2, 2020

Related Videos
This Lakewood man has either biked, ran or walked to every single workday since 2010
NEXT
A Lakewood man biked, ran or walked to every single workday since 2010
NEXT
These are the 7 women in history to be laid in state at Colorado's capitol
NEXT
Colorado is offering an incentive to help people quit smoking
NEXT
Why isn't Colorado's big 747 SuperTanker helping fight the Australian fires?
NEXT
Mysterious drones in northeastern Colorado could get dangerous for certain workers
NEXT
Colorado's emergency management director says he wants individual counties to get it together
NEXT
Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/2/2020)
NEXT
Y2K wasn't the end of the world, but this woman prepared like it was
NEXT
What things from last year do you want to leave in the past?
NEXT
Commentary: Go a little easier on yourselves in 2020
NEXT
Insulin just got cheaper for some Coloradans
NEXT
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.