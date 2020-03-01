9News.com KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
This Lakewood man has either biked, ran or walked to every single workday since 2010
10 years of getting to work without one minute stuck in rush hour. Sound good? Then you should be more like Matt Young.
Published:
8:57 PM MST January 2, 2020
Updated:
8:56 PM MST January 2, 2020
