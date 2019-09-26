LIVE
61
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 61 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Health
© 2019 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

This school bus was transformed into a mobile preschool

The Right On Mobile Education school bus program is raising money to expand the preschool program by two buses to serve two more "childcare deserts."
Published: 7:36 PM MDT September 25, 2019
Updated: 7:35 PM MDT September 25, 2019

Related Videos
Next with Kyle Clark: Full Show (9/25/19)
NEXT
This school bus was transformed into a mobile preschool
NEXT
How did Federal Boulevard get its name?
NEXT
Arthritis Foundation releases controversial guidelines on CBD products
NEXT
Trump rebuked on military base project cuts
LOCAL
What is impeachment?
NEXT
Why more kids are uninsured in Colorado
NEXT
Next Question - Will Denver no longer be a mile high because of climate change?
NEXT
Polis' office pressured two rural newspapers to take down accurate but unflattering article
NEXT
There's finally something happening at the old K-Mart at Monaco and Evans
NEXT
Next with Kyle Clark: Full show (9/24/19)
NEXT
Principal paralyzed after snowboarding accident shares an update on her story
NEXT
© 2019 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.