Remembering the lives lost at Columbine 21 years ago

We will never forget those lost at Columbine 21 years ago.
Published: 10:30 AM MDT April 20, 2018
Updated: 8:24 AM MDT April 20, 2020

Remembering the lives lost at Columbine 21 years ago
