Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Politics
Voices of Change
Sports
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
'These are people's homes ... Christmas was 5 days ago'
'These are people's homes ... Christmas was 5 days ago'
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Winds continue to lighten up overnight, coldest air of the season follows on Friday
Thousands evacuated, homes destroyed in Marshall Fire in Boulder County
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
38°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
Coronavirus
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Sports
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
'These are people's homes ... Christmas was 5 days ago'
9NEWS reporter Noel Brennan talks about witnessing people's homes with Christmas lights on burn to the ground.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow