Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
Wildfires
Politics
Voices of Change
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
Colorado Secretary of State emphasizes security ahead of Election Day
Denver Sheriff allows inmates to vote in person for the first time in jail history
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
November begins with sunshine and upper 70s!
A very warm start to the month of November
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
College Sports
NBC Sports Live
Latest Sports Stories
Bronco notes: Fangio said he never considered benching Lock
Broncos rally from 21-point deficit to defeat Chargers, 31-30 on final-play TD
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Newsletter
Vote Now
Latest News Stories
Colorado Secretary of State emphasizes security ahead of Election Day
VERIFY: Why we vote, despite the Electoral College's role in determining the president
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
71°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
Wildfires
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
Coronavirus
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com
'It's your duty': Colorado seeing many first-time voters
Colorado could become the first state to have 80% of eligible voters show up to vote.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow