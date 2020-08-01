WATCH LIVE
On Air 8:55PM
42
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 42 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

A message to those who believe the coverage of the Northeastern Colorado mystery drones is overblown

I struggle to see how this could turn out in a way that isn't concerning and isn't newsworthy.
Published: 7:15 PM MST January 7, 2020
Updated: 7:14 PM MST January 7, 2020

Related Videos
A message to those who believe the coverage of the Northeastern Colorado mystery drones is overblown
OPINION
Discussing the lawsuit over Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway to Heaven'
MUSIC
Steamboat Springs found a unique way to encourage trail lovers to help maintain the area's trails
LIFE
Debate: Smoking pot in prison
OPINION
Our Steve Staeger explains his bike ride this morning
OPINION
President Trump criticized for immigration comments
OPINION
#OffScriptOn9: Cardinal Shehan School Choir performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'
OFF-SCRIPT
9-year-old raises $10,000 for ovarian cancer research by selling lemonade
GO-ASK-OZZY
9Listens: Beautiful views, special bus driver
OPINION
9Listens: Viewers react to stories this week
OPINION
9Listens: Viewers react to stories this week
OPINION
9Listens: Flag flap, anthem kneeling
OPINION
© 2020 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.