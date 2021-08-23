Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Politics
Voices of Change
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
Some Colorado schools put an end to COVID cohorts to keep students in school
Latest COVID-19 numbers: Hospitalizations continue rising, positivity back over 5%
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Summer hangs on all week as highs continue in the 90s
Meteorologists name summer season as 'super' monsoon because of activity
Sports
Back
High School Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rapids
College Sports
NBC Sports Live
Latest Sports Stories
Bronco notes: Michael Ojemudia out 4-6 weeks with hamstring injury
How to watch Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Newsletter
Community
Latest News Stories
Some Colorado schools put an end to COVID cohorts to keep students in school
Latest COVID-19 numbers: Hospitalizations continue rising, positivity back over 5%
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
88°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
COVID-19 Vaccine
Coronavirus
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Olympics
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Mullen football's Ben Martinez is a grill master with a passion for helping his family
Martinez grills multiple times per day and is more than just a talented wide receiver and cornerback for the Mustangs.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow