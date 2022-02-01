Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Politics
Voices of Change
Sports
Health
Business
Education
Nation World
Features
Latest News Stories
How COVID is impacting the Winter Olympic Games
Woman charged with murder after apartment fire that killed 5-year-old boy
Woman charged with 34 counts related to fatal Aurora fire
Woman charged with murder, attempted murder after fire that killed an Aurora boy
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Closing & Delays
Maps
Weather & Science
Traffic
Travel
Gas Prices
Ski Conditions
Latest Weather Stories
Denver’s biggest snowstorm of the season starts this afternoon
Pronóstico local: Una tormenta invernal llegará el martes
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Denver, CO »
34°
Denver, CO »
Weather
Closings
Coronavirus
Voices of Change
Next with Kyle Clark
En Español
Sports
9Wants to Know
Colorado and Company
9Health
BeOn9
Find 9NEWS
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
How COVID is impacting the Winter Olympic Games
U.S. athletes in Beijing undergo strict COVID-19 testing, while several members of Team USA have tested positive ahead of the Games.
KUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow