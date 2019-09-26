LIVE
Siblings win lawsuit against fatigued driver that slammed into car killing parents

Two siblings lost their parents to a fatigued driver two years ago. They were on I-76 when traffic stopped near Sterling and a pickup truck slammed into their SUV.
Published: 10:14 PM MDT September 25, 2019
Updated: 10:13 PM MDT September 25, 2019

