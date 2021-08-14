Weather Alerts

...OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT FROM 400 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 400 PM SATURDAY... The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following... WHAT...Ozone Action Day Alert. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Friday August 13 to 400 PM Saturday August 14 IMPACTS...Ozone Action Day Alert is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category during the afternoon and early evening hours on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, those higher ozone concentrations will mainly be confined to the southern and western suburbs of Denver, including Highlands Ranch and Golden. On Saturday, that area will likely expand to include foothill locations northward through Boulder to Ft. Collins, along with central and southern parts of Weld County, including Greeley. For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.