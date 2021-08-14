Weather Alerts
-
Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 8:43 PM MDT until SAT 9:30 PM MDT Logan County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 8:43:00 PMEnd: 8/14/2021 9:30:00 PMThe National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Washington County in northeastern Colorado... Southwestern Logan County in northeastern Colorado... * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 843 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Logan Corners, or 7 miles northwest of Sterling, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Sterling and Logan Corners around 850 PM MDT. Atwood around 900 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Merino and Prewitt Reservoir. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
-
Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 8:45 PM MDT Logan County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 8:30:00 PMEnd: 8/14/2021 8:45:00 PMThe National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Logan County in northeastern Colorado... * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 801 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Westplains, or 23 miles north of Sterling, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include... North Sterling Reservoir and Padroni. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
-
Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 8:29 PM MDT until SAT 9:15 PM MDT Sedgwick County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 8:29:00 PMEnd: 8/14/2021 9:15:00 PMThe National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Sedgwick County in northeastern Colorado... * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 828 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chappell, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Ovid around 840 PM MDT. Sedgwick around 845 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Marks Butte. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
-
Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 8:43 PM MDT until SAT 9:30 PM MDT Washington County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 8:43:00 PMEnd: 8/14/2021 9:30:00 PMThe National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Washington County in northeastern Colorado... Southwestern Logan County in northeastern Colorado... * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 843 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Logan Corners, or 7 miles northwest of Sterling, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Sterling and Logan Corners around 850 PM MDT. Atwood around 900 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Merino and Prewitt Reservoir. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! && THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
-
Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 8:28 PM MDT until SAT 9:15 PM MDT Weld County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 8:28:00 PMEnd: 8/14/2021 9:15:00 PMThe National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Weld County in northeastern Colorado... * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 827 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Rockport, or 23 miles south of Cheyenne, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include... Purcell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 11:00 PM MDT Logan County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 8:14:00 PMEnd: 8/14/2021 11:00:00 PMTHE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN COLORADO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST COLORADO LOGAN PHILLIPS SEDGWICK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HOLYOKE, JULESBURG, AND STERLING.
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 11:00 PM MDT Phillips County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 8:14:00 PMEnd: 8/14/2021 11:00:00 PMTHE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN COLORADO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST COLORADO LOGAN PHILLIPS SEDGWICK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HOLYOKE, JULESBURG, AND STERLING.
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 11:00 PM MDT Sedgwick County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 8:14:00 PMEnd: 8/14/2021 11:00:00 PMTHE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN COLORADO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST COLORADO LOGAN PHILLIPS SEDGWICK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HOLYOKE, JULESBURG, AND STERLING.
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 11:00 PM MDT Washington County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 8:14:00 PMEnd: 8/14/2021 11:00:00 PMTHE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING IN COLORADO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST COLORADO WASHINGTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AKRON.
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch from SAT 3:30 PM MDT until SAT 11:00 PM MDT Yuma County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 3:30:00 PMEnd: 8/14/2021 11:00:00 PMTHE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT /MIDNIGHT CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN COLORADO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST COLORADO YUMA IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST KANSAS CHEYENNE DECATUR RAWLINS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST NEBRASKA DUNDY HITCHCOCK RED WILLOW THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATWOOD, BENKELMAN, BIRD CITY, CULBERTSON, MCCOOK, OBERLIN, PALISADE, ST. FRANCIS, STRATTON NE, TRENTON, WRAY, AND YUMA.
-
Air Quality Alert until SUN 12:00 AM MDT Adams County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 4:11:00 PMEnd: 8/15/2021 12:00:00 AM...OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT FROM 400 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 400 PM SATURDAY... The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following... WHAT...Ozone Action Day Alert. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Friday August 13 to 400 PM Saturday August 14 IMPACTS...Ozone Action Day Alert is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category during the afternoon and early evening hours on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, those higher ozone concentrations will mainly be confined to the southern and western suburbs of Denver, including Highlands Ranch and Golden. On Saturday, that area will likely expand to include foothill locations northward through Boulder to Ft. Collins, along with central and southern parts of Weld County, including Greeley. For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
-
Air Quality Alert until SUN 12:00 AM MDT Arapahoe County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 4:11:00 PMEnd: 8/15/2021 12:00:00 AM...OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT FROM 400 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 400 PM SATURDAY... The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following... WHAT...Ozone Action Day Alert. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Friday August 13 to 400 PM Saturday August 14 IMPACTS...Ozone Action Day Alert is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category during the afternoon and early evening hours on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, those higher ozone concentrations will mainly be confined to the southern and western suburbs of Denver, including Highlands Ranch and Golden. On Saturday, that area will likely expand to include foothill locations northward through Boulder to Ft. Collins, along with central and southern parts of Weld County, including Greeley. For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
-
Air Quality Alert until SUN 12:00 AM MDT Boulder County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 4:11:00 PMEnd: 8/15/2021 12:00:00 AM...OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT FROM 400 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 400 PM SATURDAY... The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following... WHAT...Ozone Action Day Alert. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Friday August 13 to 400 PM Saturday August 14 IMPACTS...Ozone Action Day Alert is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category during the afternoon and early evening hours on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, those higher ozone concentrations will mainly be confined to the southern and western suburbs of Denver, including Highlands Ranch and Golden. On Saturday, that area will likely expand to include foothill locations northward through Boulder to Ft. Collins, along with central and southern parts of Weld County, including Greeley. For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
-
Air Quality Alert until SUN 12:00 AM MDT Denver County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 4:11:00 PMEnd: 8/15/2021 12:00:00 AM...OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT FROM 400 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 400 PM SATURDAY... The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following... WHAT...Ozone Action Day Alert. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Friday August 13 to 400 PM Saturday August 14 IMPACTS...Ozone Action Day Alert is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category during the afternoon and early evening hours on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, those higher ozone concentrations will mainly be confined to the southern and western suburbs of Denver, including Highlands Ranch and Golden. On Saturday, that area will likely expand to include foothill locations northward through Boulder to Ft. Collins, along with central and southern parts of Weld County, including Greeley. For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
-
Air Quality Alert until SUN 12:00 AM MDT Douglas County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 4:11:00 PMEnd: 8/15/2021 12:00:00 AM...OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT FROM 400 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 400 PM SATURDAY... The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following... WHAT...Ozone Action Day Alert. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Friday August 13 to 400 PM Saturday August 14 IMPACTS...Ozone Action Day Alert is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category during the afternoon and early evening hours on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, those higher ozone concentrations will mainly be confined to the southern and western suburbs of Denver, including Highlands Ranch and Golden. On Saturday, that area will likely expand to include foothill locations northward through Boulder to Ft. Collins, along with central and southern parts of Weld County, including Greeley. For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
-
Air Quality Alert until SUN 12:00 AM MDT Jefferson County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 4:11:00 PMEnd: 8/15/2021 12:00:00 AM...OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT FROM 400 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 400 PM SATURDAY... The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following... WHAT...Ozone Action Day Alert. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Friday August 13 to 400 PM Saturday August 14 IMPACTS...Ozone Action Day Alert is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category during the afternoon and early evening hours on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, those higher ozone concentrations will mainly be confined to the southern and western suburbs of Denver, including Highlands Ranch and Golden. On Saturday, that area will likely expand to include foothill locations northward through Boulder to Ft. Collins, along with central and southern parts of Weld County, including Greeley. For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
-
Air Quality Alert until SUN 12:00 AM MDT Larimer County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 4:11:00 PMEnd: 8/15/2021 12:00:00 AM...OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT FROM 400 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 400 PM SATURDAY... The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following... WHAT...Ozone Action Day Alert. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Friday August 13 to 400 PM Saturday August 14 IMPACTS...Ozone Action Day Alert is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category during the afternoon and early evening hours on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, those higher ozone concentrations will mainly be confined to the southern and western suburbs of Denver, including Highlands Ranch and Golden. On Saturday, that area will likely expand to include foothill locations northward through Boulder to Ft. Collins, along with central and southern parts of Weld County, including Greeley. For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
-
Air Quality Alert until SUN 12:00 AM MDT Weld County, ColoradoStart: 8/14/2021 4:11:00 PMEnd: 8/15/2021 12:00:00 AM...OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT FROM 400 PM FRIDAY UNTIL 400 PM SATURDAY... The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following... WHAT...Ozone Action Day Alert. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Friday August 13 to 400 PM Saturday August 14 IMPACTS...Ozone Action Day Alert is now in effect for the Front Range Urban Corridor. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category during the afternoon and early evening hours on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, those higher ozone concentrations will mainly be confined to the southern and western suburbs of Denver, including Highlands Ranch and Golden. On Saturday, that area will likely expand to include foothill locations northward through Boulder to Ft. Collins, along with central and southern parts of Weld County, including Greeley. For areas included in this advisory that are not expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) air quality designation, we request that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in active children and adults and people with lung disease, such as asthma. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.