Giraffe goes into labor at Colorado zoo: Watch the birth here

The new calf will be the sibling of a giraffe that moved to the Denver Zoo in July.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A reticulated giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ) is preparing to welcome her second calf.

Bailey, the giraffe mom, is expected to give birth sometime Wednesday, CMZ said.

The calf would be the second for Bailey and the seventh for its father, Khalid. It would be the 17th member of CMZ's reticulated giraffe herd.

The zoo said a healthy giraffe gestation can last from 14 to 16 months, and Bailey's last pregnancy was one day short of 15 months long. If she has another 15-month pregnancy, the baby would be born on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

"Giraffe calves can be fragile, so we try to encourage people to be realistic about the risks while they enjoy the excitement of the hope we know giraffe calves bring to so many," Jason Bredahl, animal care manager, said. "We’re optimistic that advances in medicine, like the availability of giraffe plasma and stem cell treatments, will help us navigate any medical needs the calf may have."

Bailey was born at Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha in March 2012 and moved to CMZ in September 2016.

Bailey and Khalid's first calf, BB, was born in September 2020 and moved to the Denver Zoo in July of this year.

In September, the zoo began a special live stream broadcast from Bailey's overnight stall. Viewers can see Bailey and the rest of the herd during the day on the zoo's two outdoor giraffe cams, which are also available on their website.

The Colorado Springs zoo's giraffe breeding program began in 1954 and has welcomed more than 200 calves since its inception.

