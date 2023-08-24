Wolves are big business for Yellowstone gateway towns – could the same happen in Colorado?

Example video title will go here for this video

Gardiner, Mont., sits just outside Yellowstone National Park and depends on tourists who come to see the wildlife.

Chapter 1 : Gateway to Yellowstone

The views on the Wyoming-Montana border seem like an illusion: Jagged peaks rise into the air, bison roam the mountain meadows, and wide, rushing rivers cut through it all.

For resident Ashea Mills, one word comes to mind – magical.

“That is a good word for it,” Mills said, while taking in the views near her home in Gardiner, Mont. “It just captures the imagination, It is so dynamic. It is so ever-changing.”

Gardiner, the place where Mills lives and works, is one of the main entrances to Yellowstone National Park. It is a town that depends on tourism, and Mills knows all about that. She runs a guiding business called Walking Shadow Ecology Tours of Yellowstone.

“The town of Gardiner wouldn’t exist without Yellowstone,” she said. “Absolutely the town of Gardiner is based on Yellowstone’s existence.”

The gas stations, restaurants, hotels, shops — every business that lines Gardiner’s few streets — depend on the tourists who come to the area and pour hundreds of millions of dollars into its economy every year.

People come here for many different reasons. A big one is the wildlife.

“Wolves and bears, of course,” Mills said. “Everyone wants to see the charismatic mega fauna. Everyone wants to see bears and wolves, and we get really lucky, and we know where to look and know how to look, and we’re pretty successful.”

Wolves got to Yellowstone four months before Mills did in 1995. No one knew what would happen when wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone. Most thought people would never see them again once released. They were wrong.

“It’s been really interesting to watch this giant experiment unfold here in Yellowstone,” Mills said.

Almost 30 years after being reintroduced, people gather in Yellowstone’s Lamar Valley with hopes of spotting a gray wolf. Many are successful, and scopes are helpful.