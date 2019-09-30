COLORADO, USA — From double IPAs to passion fruit sours and golden wheat ales, these popular brews from across the state have earned Colorado craft-beer makers the ultimate prize — the seal of approval from customers.

Denver Business Journal asked each of the 25 breweries on our 2019 list of largest Colorado breweries, ranked by barrels produced in 2018, to submit a photo of their best-selling product.

Some of the beers are mainstays, while others are new products. And beer isn't the only beverage that customers are clamoring for.

> Click tap here to continue reading this story and view the most popular beers.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Recipes and DIY