Warrior Way: Best friends working to raise money for leukemia research

Two Colorado teens who have seen leukemia affect their lives are fighting together for a better future and raising money for cancer research.

DENVER — Two Colorado high school students brought together by cancer are working to find a cure for blood cancer. Abbie and Izzy are raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Izzy was 3-years-old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. At the same time, her father was battling cancer, and so was Abbie’s younger brother, Joel, who was diagnosed with a rare type of blood cancer at 14-months-old.

“It honestly just broke my heart seeing him have to go through that time,” Abbie said. “He was a toddler, and he didn’t really understand what was going on with him.”

"Abbie is actually my age so she was basically by my side through the whole thing while her brother was getting treatment," Izzy said.

Now 11 years in remission, Izzy and her best friend, Abbie, are coming together to help raise money and conquer the disease that has caused so much turmoil in their lives.

“I just poured my soul into this,” Abbie said. "I want other families to not have to experience what my family went through and what Izzy's family went through."

Together, the two high schoolers are hoping to raise $50,000-$75,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

