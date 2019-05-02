DENVER — Fifteen dogs and three puppies that were rescued from a fire last month in Conejos County have arrived in Denver for care and treatment.

The dogs, which included pups as young as six days old, were surrendered to the Colorado Humane Society & S.P.C.A. following a fire that destroyed a home and left the owners hospitalized with critical injuries, according to the Dumb Friends League.

The mother of the puppies who were rescued did not survive the fire. Her puppies are currently in foster care where they are bottle-fed and cared for around the clock. Prior to their arrival in Denver, a good Samaritan cared for the puppies.

The Dumb Friends League says all of the dogs and puppies have been medically and behaviorally evaluated and will receive any necessary treatment before becoming available for adoption.

Those who wish to donate to the care and recovery of the rescued dogs can visit this link to donate.

