ESTES PARK, Colo. — Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) reported another year of record visitation in 2019.

A total of 4,679,804 people visited the popular national park last year, which was a 1.7-percent increase over record visitation in 2018 when 4,599,242 people visited the park.

Last year's attendance numbers represent a marked 44-percent increase over 2012 numbers, according to the park.

In 2016, park staff started restricting vehicle access in three areas, including Bear Lake Road corridor, when parking areas fill up and heavy congestion demands it.

Last year, those restrictions occurred primarily in July and August, in addition to weekends in June and September.

"Park managers continue to address the effect this level of visitation is having on visitor and staff safety, resource protection, visitor experiences and operational capacity," RMNP said in a news release.

According to park officials, fall visitation, particularly on weekends, continues to increase at Rocky Mountain National Park. Winter weekend visitation has also increased. The busiest month overall was in July when 976,042 people visited RMNP.

The top ten busiest days in 2019 in order from first to tenth were:

September 28 July 28 September 29 September 22 July 5 September 21 July 21 September 1 July 6 July 4

You can view visitation numbers for every year the park has been operating here.

