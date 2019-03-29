PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Two suspects are in custody following an encounter with a pair delivering newspapers that ended with shots fired and one injured.

Theodore Thurman, 30, and Henry Thurman, 27, were arrested for attempted second-degree murder, menacing and second-degree assault.

A man told deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office that he had previously been the victim of a theft.

The man said when he saw a vehicle pull out in front of his home in the 9000 block of Pine Avenue in Beulah, he thought it was the theft suspects returning. Beulah is a rural community near Pueblo.

The man told deputies he heard shots fired from the suspicious vehicle, and that he then contacted neighbors. The two neighbors then drove around looking for that vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The neighbors saw what they believed was the reported suspect vehicle, and shots were fired at that vehicle, striking the driver," the Sheriff's Office said.

The 48-year-old male driver, who was in the area delivering newspapers, drove himself to the fire station to seek medical assistance. He has since been transported to a local hospital.

The passenger was not injured.

The Sheriff's Office said investigators determined the victim's vehicle was not the suspicious vehicle seen in the 9000 block of Pine Avenue.

Both Theodore Thurman and Henry Thurman are being held in the Pueblo County Jail.

Anyone who may know anything about this incident is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know