Man who punched deputy taken into custody after chase in I-70

The incident began with a report about a suspicious person inside the Bennett King Soopers store.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man who punched an Adams County deputy in face at a King Soopers store was later taken into custody after a pursuit on Interstate 70, during which the suspect drove the wrong way on the highway, the sheriff's office said.

Around 11:45 a.m., Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) got a call about a suspicious person inside the King Soopers store in Bennett, spokesman Adam Sherman said.

When a deputy responded to the store and confronted the suspect, the suspect punched the deputy and got into a car, according to Sherman.

As that suspect drove away, he grazed the front bumper of the deputy's vehicle and headed westbound on I-70. ACSO started to pursue the suspect and called for assistance from Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Colorado State Patrol.

At one point, the suspect crossed the median and started driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70. Stop sticks and tire deflation devices were deployed in an effort to stop the wrong-way driver on I-70 near Highway 86, according to Sherman.

The suspect saw the devices and attempted to cross the median back into the westbound lanes but became stuck and was taken into custody, Sherman said.

The deputy who was punched had minor injuries.

