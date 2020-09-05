Report of home burglary leads to police chase, arrest of four suspects

Westminster police said they are still looking for a second vehicle possibly associated with the incident.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A homeowner's report of a burglary Friday evening lead to a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of four suspects, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The incident started about 5:45 p.m. when Westminster police received a call of a burglary in progress in the 7600 block of Osceola Street, according to a news release. That's near West 76th Avenue, west of Lowell Boulevard.

A homeowner said someone was trying to break into his home and then that someone had been inside his home. He said one of the burglars had a handgun. The homeowner then told police that the burglars were leaving the scene in a red Cadillac SUV.

An officer in the area at the time attempted to stop the Cadillac, but the vehicle swerved at the officer, according to the release.

Officers pursued the vehicle to the 8100 block of Sheridan Boulevard, where they stopped it with a precision immobilization technique, according to the release.

A handgun was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit and recovered by officers, police said. Two men and two women were taken into custody.

The Cadillac was stolen in an armed carjacking Thursday, according to the news release. Due to that ongoing investigation, the suspects' names aren't being released at this time.

Westminster police are still looking for a four-door silver Nissan with an unknown license plate that might have been associated with the incident.

Anyone who might have video of the incident is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4029.