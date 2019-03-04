LEADVILLE, Colo. — A preschool teacher with the Lake County School District is in custody and facing multiple charges alleging she sexually assaulted a child at the school last month, according to a press release from the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

School officials were notified by law enforcement on March 11 that Sally Glaser, 63, who worked at The Center for Early Childhood Programs at Pitts Elementary School in Leadville, may have had improper contact with a student, according to a letter from the district that was sent home to parents.

As soon as the allegations were brought to light, Glaser was placed on administrative leave while law enforcement could investigate further, the letter says.

Glaser, who was arrested three weeks later on April 1, is now facing charges for sexual assault on a child by a person in position of trust, sexual assault on a child, and child abuse, the release says. No further details about the alleged incident have been released.

“This is obviously a very upsetting situation. We know that the trust between parents and schools, and children and teachers is sacred, and we do everything in our power each day to uphold this trust,” a letter to parents in the Lake County School District reads, in part. “Please know that we will work with all students, school staff, and families to support them through this difficult time. We will also continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Leadville Police Department at 719-486-1365.

