BENNETT, Colo. — A man is dead after a report of shots fired at a residence in Bennett early Monday morning, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

Detectives with ACSO are investigating after deputies discovered the man — who had a gunshot wound — in a home near John W. Avenue and McKinley Drive, which is just south of East Colfax Avenue.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.

Authorities think the shooting happened during a domestic dispute, ACSO said.

ACSO said the investigation is ongoing.

