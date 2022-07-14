2 suspects indicted in scheme to steal vehicles from dealerships

GREELEY, Colo. — Two suspects were indicted this week in the theft of vehicles from several auto dealerships in Weld and Larimer counties, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office.
Amanda Johnson and Jose Luis Pizarro used fake driver licenses to test drive vehicles at dealerships in Greeley, Windsor, Loveland and Evans and then not return the vehicles, according to the grand jury indictment. The vehicles were worth a total of nearly $180,000, the DA's Office said.
Johnson and Pizarro were charged with 53 felony counts including:
- Violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act
- Identity theft
- Aggravated motor vehicle theft
- Forgery
- Criminal impersonation
- Criminal attempt to commit forgery
The suspects are accused in eight motor vehicle thefts that happened between April 6 and June 19, 2021. All but one of the vehicles was recovered, according to the indictment.
Search warrants executed on Pizzaro's phone and Johnson's residence found forged documents and a forgery lab, the indictment says.
A Weld County judge set bail at $250,000 for each of the suspects.
Johnson next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17, and Pizzaro on Aug. 31.
