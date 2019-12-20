AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died five days after police found her unresponsive at a home in Aurora.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of S. Fraser St. just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police said they found the woman suffering from apparent life-threatening injuries.

She was brought to the hospital where she was placed on life support, according to police. On Friday, the decision was made to take her off life support.

Police said her death is now being investigated as a homicide.

A suspect, identified as Dale Bauder, 57, was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The victim has not been identified.

Aurora police ask anyone who has information about this case contact Agent Prince at 303-739-6172.

