State health officials to provide COVID-19 update

CDPHE is urging Coloradans to only interact in-person with people from their household this holiday season.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is providing an update Thursday on COVID-19 in the state.

CDPHE Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France, CDPHE State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Tri-County Health Department Executive Director Dr. John M. Douglas, Jr. are scheduled to speak at the 1 p.m. remote briefing.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

The briefing comes as the state expects to receive its first shipment of 46,800 Pfizer vaccinations early next week. The first shipment of 95,600 Moderna vaccine doses are expected to arrive about a week later.

People who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients for 15 minutes or more, such as emergency room workers and staff at longterm care facilities, will receive first-priority vaccines, state officials announced Wednesday.

CDPHE will approve and enroll providers in the vaccine program and coordinate with the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). First vaccines will most likely be distributed by employers and local public health agencies, officials said.

As of Dec. 9, there are 1,565 patients hospitalized in Colorado, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate is 11.71%, according CDPHE.

In a release Thursday morning, CDPHE urged Coloradans to only interact in-person with people from their household this holiday season.

"Just because we keep physical distance doesn’t mean we have to be distant in other ways," the release says. "There are many creative things you can do to make those closest to you feel loved while making sure they stay healthy for many more seasons to come."

As it pertains to COVID-19, CDPHE said the top three most important things to remember during the holidays are: