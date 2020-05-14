Denver Mayor to discuss coronavirus impact on city's budget

Mayor Michael Hancock and other city leaders will discuss the repsonse to COVID-19 at 1 p.m. Thursday.

DENVER — Just shy of a week after the city of Denver transitioned to the safer-at-home public health order, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will provide an update on the city's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hancock is scheduled to speak along with other city leaders at 1 p.m. Thursday. Once the briefing begins you'll be able to watch it inside this story on through the 9NEWS app.

They're expected to discuss testing, contact tracing, the implications of the pandemic on the city budget, and the creation of a Social Safety Net strategy.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said late Wednesday that some employees would be asked to take eight furlough days, which are days off without pay. It's unclear how many of the city's roughly 13,000 employees are affected.

On May 9, many businesses within the city and other metro area communities were allowed to re-open with 50% of their employees in the office if they were able to maintain guidelines social as 6 feet of social distancing.

Face coverings are mandatory while inside of or waiting in line to enter any retail or commercial business, or any location or facility offering government of health care services, and waiting for or riding on public transportation. There are exceptions for children under three and those with health conditions.