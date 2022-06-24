Avalanche watch party at McGregor Square now 21 and over

After 3 p.m. on Friday, IDs will be checked to enter McGregor Square for the Avs watch party.

DENVER — One of the most popular watch parties for the 2022 Stanley Cup is now only for people 21 and older.

On Friday morning, McGregor Square announced that their watch party for the Stanley Cup Final game against the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning will be for people 21 and older in an effort to keep a safe experience.

In a Facebook post from McGregor Square, they say that after 3 p.m. on Friday that anyone under the age of 21 will not be allowed to enter the area. They go on to say that IDs will be checked upon entry into the area. These rules will only apply to any Avs watch parties.

The entertainment complex will have security stationed at all of its entrances.

Party goers who plan on attending the watch party are asked not to bring outside alcohol, outside food or drinks, and chair or seating of any kind.

