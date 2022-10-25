Colorado county hopes 4-day workweek will help attract workers

Starting in January, Clear Creek County will test out a four-day workweek for non-emergency services.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Starting in 2023, Clear Creek County will shift non-emergency county government services to a four-day workweek.

County commissioners approved a trial of the schedule at a board meeting Oct. 18.

The county hopes the schedule, along with the pay increase they approved last month, will attract more workers. County spokesperson Megan Hiler said staff retention has been a big problem.

"To put things into perspective, we have about 200 employees, and hired about 40 this year," Hiler said. "So that just shows the turnover that we have."

“We’re not suggesting to you that we’re going to save any kind of budget dollars from going to a four-day workweek,” County Manager Brian Bosshardt said during the Oct. 18 meeting. “It’s about being competitive, being a more attractive workplace.”

The county also hopes the change will increase productivity and morale among employees.

Starting Jan. 3, all county buildings will be open an extra hour, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. They'll be closed Fridays.

Here are the offices and departments the county says will switch to a four-day workweek on Jan. 3:

Assessor’s Office

Board of County Commissioners

Clerk & Recorder's Office: Elections, Motor Vehicle (in-person/walk-in), and Recording Divisions

Human Resources

Strategic & Community Planning

County Manager’s Office

County Attorney’s Office

Treasurer and Public Trustee

Mapping/GIS

The sheriff's office, emergency medical services, public works, transit and public health will continue to operate as usual.

The trial period will last through May 12, 2023. After that, the county will discuss whether to make the schedule permanent.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS