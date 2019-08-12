DENVER — The lessons we learn in life often come at a high price, both on the football field and off.

"The things that they pounded into our heads back when we were playing, still ring true to this day," said Landon Jones, a graduate of Columbine High School class of 2000. "It’s the same coaching staff 20 years later. What they’ve done for me and my family, the least I can do is be here and be supportive of them."

Colorado held the football state championship games Saturday in Denver. Beyond the scoreboard and who won, the 5A championship between Columbine and Cherry Creek brought back memories of a game two decades ago that brought a community hope.

"It gives me goosebumps when I think about it," said Jones. "I believe 20 years later, the same two opponents, that’s not coincidence. I think this entire thing is divine."

Just months after 12 students and one teacher died at Columbine High School in April of 1999, Jones put his Columbine helmet on and suited up for a state championship.

The Rebels took the field against Cherry Creek that day and brought home a state championship to a community that needed it more than ever.

"We had three straight weeks following April 20 to attend funeral after funeral. Those, certainly at that time, were some of the darkest days any of us had ever faced," said Jones, who was a running back and safety for the team back then. "The game of football gave us all an outlet to kind of forget about a lot of the tragedy and a lot of the heartache and just try and be teenage boys again."

20 years after that game, Jones sat in the stands at Empower Field at Mile High to watch his Rebels take on Cherry Creek once again.

The rematch brought back memories of victory, but also unimaginable hardship that to this day is difficult to comprehend.

"This high school and especially this football program has done so much for the community," said Jones. "April 20 will forever be locked in time. Unfortunately, those horrible memories that come from that day will forever be remembered, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. What comes with it are those 13 lives and the lessons they taught so many of us."

Cherry Creek took home the state title this year, but Jones knows the Rebels played with those who lost their lives in the shooting 20 years ago in their minds.

"When I think about all the buzz around this week, one word comes to mind and that’s divine," said Jones. "You need a strong support system and that’s the Columbine community."