Denver closes emergency shelter as number of incoming migrants levels off

The city deactivated one recreation center as an emergency shelter. Migrants from this shelter were transferred to other shelter sites.

DENVER — As the total number of migrants arriving in Denver levels off, the City of Denver announced Tuesday that it has deactivated one recreation center that was being used as an emergency shelter.

The city said the migrants have been moved from this recreation center to other shelter sites.

On Jan. 9, Denver announced plans to transition its recreation centers to their intended use. That same day, the city said it will begin limiting migrants’ stays in emergency shelters to no more than 14 days.

Denver said the city began informing migrants of this plan at the end of December.

The city said if they can't meet the 14-day deadline, they will work with migrants on a case-by-case basis to determine how to help them get out of the emergency shelter.



As of Tuesday, the city reported assisting 4,332 migrants since Dec. 9, with 316 currently housed in city emergency shelters and 509 in partner shelters.

The number of migrants who arrived overnight was 11.

The current donation sites now available to help migrants staying in Denver are at Temple Emmanuel and the Little Saigon Community Donation Site.

Temple Emmanuel is located at 51 Grape St. People can drop off items on Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m.

Little Saigon is located at 1011 S. Federal Blvd. People can drop off items on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m. This donation site is not the well-known Little Saigon restaurant; it is the Little Saigon Community Donation Site in a vacant building off Federal Boulevard. Volunteers are needed at this location from 10 to 6 p.m. People can just show up if they are available to help.

Items currently in high need include:

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Travel-size shampoo and conditioner

Soap

Hygiene items donated must be new and unopened. Used items will not be accepted or used.

They remain in need of the following items:

New or very gently used men’s winter clothes such as jackets, hats, gloves, and sweatpants, in sizes small and medium only (high-demand item)

New socks, underwear/boxers

Backpacks and/or medium-size duffel bags (highest-demand item)

Large and XL men's belts

Men's shoes and work boots size 7-10

Shower sandals

The city asks people to only bring the items listed, as storage space is limited.