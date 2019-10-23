FORT COLLINS, Colo — Less than 13 months from the 2020 presidential election, the president’s son made a trip to northern Colorado on Tuesday evening to try and energize college voters. Donald Trump Jr. spoke at Colorado State University as part of an event organized by a conservative student group, Turning Point USA.

Trump Jr.’s visit to Colorado also brought with it more than a hundred protesters shouting at those who had come to the event. One citation was given after the two sides met on the streets outside the venue and police intervened.

Trump Jr. spoke for about an hour on stage with Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA and Kimberly Guilfoyle, touching on several political topics including the impeachment inquiry and the 2020 election.

Trump Jr. commented that the inquiry was a ploy by democrats who are worried that his father will win reelection next year.

On Tuesday night, the focus was on college voters.

"College is all about being challenged, pushing yourself to be uncomfortable with your ideas," said Matt Maguire, a CSU student who showed up wearing his 'Make America Great Again' hat proudly. "Most people here would not agree with Donald Trump’s policies but we’re all Americans here. We all have first amendment rights, freedom of speech."

Across the street, Max Stevens came armed with a message he wanted the President’s son to hear.

"I am out here protesting what I perceive to be a very racist organization," said Stevens, a 16-year-old from Fort Collins. "This country made a huge mistake voting him in in 2016."

Following the event, protesters greeted supporters who were filing out of the venue. Police separated the two groups before any fights broke out, though there was extensive shouting.

