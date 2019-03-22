BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A girl skiing in Breckenridge on Thursday morning collided with a tree and later died from her injuries, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on Breckenridge's Peak 10. The juvenile skier was taken to Breckenridge Medical Clinic where she was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl’s name and age have not yet been released. The Summit County Coroner has taken over the investigation into the incident.

