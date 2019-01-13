PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — A 62-year-old man died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a train in Platteville.

Weld County Coroner Carl Blesch identified the man as Paul Stephen Wakefield of Gilcrest.

Authorities said Wakefield was on foot when he was struck by a southbound train at the County Road 34 crossing, just east of Highway 85. The train was traveling below the rail speed limit in the area at the time.

Blesch said the manner and cause of death will be determined following completion of autopsy and laboratory reports.

The incident remains under investigation by local and federal authorities.

