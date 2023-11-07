Principals union says firing Kurt Dennis violated contract

DPS would not comment on the union's grievance, saying it was a personnel issue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — According to the union for Denver Public Schools principals, the firing of McAuliffe International School’s Kurt Dennis violated their contract.

The Denver School Leadership Association (DSLA) sent an official grievance to the district this week.

Video above: School community rallies in support of fired DPS principal

The union wrote their contract requires that the Northeast Denver Innovation Zone signs off on firing a principal before DPS goes forward.

McAuliffe is one of three schools in the semi-autonomous group that makes up this innovation zone. Swigert International and McAuliffe Manual are the others.

DPS would not comment on the union's grievance, saying it was a personnel issue.

The district fired Dennis, the principal of its largest middle school, in early July, months after the principal told 9NEWS he was concerned about the district’s de facto requirement that he and his staff perform daily pat-downs of students accused of serious and violent crimes.

The grievance demands Dennis be reinstated.

Next month, the school board will vote on whether to approve Dennis' firing. If they do not, Dennis will stay with the district in a role determined by DPS leadership.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.