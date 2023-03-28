Skatepark waives entry fee for East High students on spring break

"We just want to be a spot where people can find something else to progress and something to take their mind off of it," the skatepark owner said.

SHERIDAN, Colo — The loud clank of a skateboard hitting plywood at Curbside skatepark in Sheridan is always coupled with an audible response.

"Goodness dude, those look so good!" owner Michael Penhale said as he witnessed the progress of one of the younger skaters.

"You make me want to try one," he added.

In a space where people welcome the extreme, Penhale talks about something he'd like to keep as far away as possible.

"I grew up walking through the Columbine Memorial every day on my way to school," Penhale said. "Back then it was like 'I can't believe this happened and it'll probably never happen again.'"

"Again" came not long after, and hundreds of times more. According to the Washington Post, there have been 376 school shootings since Columbine.

For Denver teacher and parent Kari Allerton, that reality is hard to face.

"It's just so scary as a mom and as a teacher to know that schools aren't a safe place," she said as she cried. "Like that's a reality that we have to think about every single day."

Allerton's son found comfort at Curbside. This week, she hopes students from East High School will as well. Curbside is offering free skate sessions for East students this week while they are off on spring break.

"We just want to be a spot where people can find something else to progress and something to take their mind off of it," Penhale said.

"This place hands down is a really special place and if it can continue to open its doors to more kids, that's fantastic," Allerton said.

Curbside is open every day at noon. They've also got some extra rental boards East students can use as well as extra protective equipment

East High kids just need to show their student ID to take advantage of the free session.