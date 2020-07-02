COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A veteran who died without any known family will be buried Friday, but Clyde Baldwin will not be alone when he’s laid to rest.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Department (VFW) of Colorado put out a request for anyone to attend and honor the retired Air Force member’s service. Nearly 4,000 people have shared the post on Facebook.

“The commander said they’re expecting about 2- to 3,000 people, maybe more,” said Bruce Dolan, also an Air Force veteran. “We’re a community.”

Clyde Baldwin served 20 years in the Air Force, from 1950 to 1970.

His burial ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark