East Troublesome Fire was human-caused

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The East Troublesome Fire that burned through more than 190,000 acres in 2020 was human-caused.

The U.S. Forest Service made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

It was one of the largest wildfires in state history.

Its sheer size and speed in which it grew shocked everyone, from locals who had to evacuate to first responders and scientists.

The fire, which sparked on Oct. 14, 2020, burned more than 350 homes in Grand County.

Based on evidence gathered at the fire’s origin, investigators determined the fire to be human-caused, the Forest Service said.

"Given the location and time of year that the fire started, it may have been caused by a hunter or a backcountry camper, and possibly by accident," The Forest Service said in a press release.

The wildfire, which was one of the largest in Colorado’s history, began northeast of Kremmling on the Arapaho National Forest.

"It was fueled by wide-spread drought, numerous dead and down beetle-killed trees, red flag weather conditions created by high winds and dry conditions, and low humidity," the Forest Service said. "The combination of these factors led to unprecedented, wind-driven, active fire behavior with rapid spread."

Numerous residences, outbuildings, and commercial structures were destroyed or damaged before the fire was finally contained on Nov. 30, 2020. It had burned a total of 193,812 acres.

>Luis de Leon contributed to the reporting of this story.

