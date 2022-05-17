Fire burning northwest of Pagosa Springs

The fire has burned about 323 acres northwest of Pagosa Springs in southwestern Colorado, the Forest Service said.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — A wildfire has burned about 323 acres and forced evacuations northwest of Pagosa Springs in southwestern Colorado Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Forest Service said.

The fire, which is being called the Plumtaw Fire, was first reported around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Forest Service said it is burning about two miles west of the intersection of Plumtaw Road and 4 Mile Road northwest of Pagosa Springs.

The Forest Service said an evacuation notice has been issued for the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood off 4 Mile Road in Mineral County.

Five large air tankers, multiple helicopters and ground resources are fighting the fire.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

