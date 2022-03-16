Superior addressing drinking water taste and odor complaints after Marshall Fire

Tests show the drinking water meets federal and state standards, but the town is working to address taste and odor complaints after the wildfire.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — The Town of Superior said its water is safe to drink and meets all federal and state drinking water standards but is addressing complaints about taste and odor following the Marshall Fire.

The town said its water treatment facilities have been restored, and the system has been flushed through the distribution network after suffering damage during the wildfire.

> Video above from January: Purdue University engineer helps make sure water is safe for people impacted by Marshall Fire.

However, the town said it has received numerous complaints about the taste and odor of the water and that detailed steps are being taken.

Reservoir ash removal

The fire deposited ash on the town's raw water storage at Terminal Reservoir.

A firm has been contracted to remove ash from the banks of the reservoir, which will prevent deposited ash from going into the reservoir. The process should be completed in early April.

Chlorine dioxide

Superior installed chlorine dioxide within water treatment plant operations to assist with the oxidation and breakdown of compounds causing the taste and odor issues.

Complaints from residents continued after the system was installed, and its use was discontinued.

Granular Activated Carbon (GAC)

The town ordered a GAC system to remove compounds causing the taste and odor issues. It will take four to six weeks for delivery and an additional two weeks for installation.

"This is a significant process revision and will require extensive modifications to the plant," the town said in a release. "Our team is diligently working, including collaborating with other utilities, on procuring all the equipment required to bring this system online as fast as possible."

Reservoir draining

Superior will soon begin releasing water from the reservoir into the parks irrigation system, which might help replenish the reservoir with water free of compounds causing the taste and odor issues.

Home filtration systems

The town said that home water filtration systems, especially those that use activated carbon, "may effectively remove" the compounds responsible for the taste and odor issues.

This is the same technology that is being installed at the water treatment plant.

