Fire burning 30-40 acres above Silverthorne forces evacuations

The Summit County Sheriff's Office has ordered mandatory evacuations for anyone living in the Hamilton Creek subdivision Monday night.

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — A wildfire burning in the Ptarmigan Wilderness above Silverthorne has forced some people to evacuate Monday night.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office has ordered mandatory evacuations for the Hamilton Creek subdivision, and anyone living there should leave their homes as soon as possible.

Angler Mountain Ranch and South 40 are currently under pre-evacuation notice. This means anyone living in this neighborhood should begin packing belongings and be ready to leave if conditions change.

A Red Cross emergency shelter is open at Summit Middle School.

The fire, named the Ptarmigan Fire, had burned an estimated 30 to 40 acres as of 8:30 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said.

It was first reported around 4:45 p.m. Monday. Air tankers and a helicopter crew helped to fight the fire on Monday evening, according to Summit Fire and EMS. Firefighters have not yet been able to safely engage the fire on the ground, but are staged in strategic places in case they have the opportunity.

Some ground crews will remain near the fire overnight to monitor activity. Air and additional ground firefighters will return Tuesday morning to continue working to put out the flames, first responders said during a public meeting on Monday evening.

Fire officials said during that meeting that the weather is on their side and they are optimistic there won't be a lot more growth over the coming days.

