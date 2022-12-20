'General Hospital' actor Sonya Eddy dies at 55

Eddy was most known for her role as head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the long-running soap, appearing in more than 500 episodes.

LOS ANGELES — Actor Sonya Eddy, known most for her role as head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the long-running daytime soap "General Hospital," has died at age 55.

Octavia Spencer first posted about the news on social media.

"My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel," Spencer said in an Instagram post. "Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"

General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini said he is "heartbroken" about Eddy's death.

"I truly loved her not only as actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set," Valentini posted on Twitter.

Eddy appeared on more than 500 episodes of the series beginning in 2006, and also appeared in the primetime spinoff show "General Hospital: Night Shift" from 2016 to 2019.

She also appeared in a number of other films and television shows throughout her career, such as "Joan of Arcadia," "Married… with Children" and "The Drew Carey Show," among many others.