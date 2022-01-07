Nolan Arenado hits for first Cardinals cycle since 2005

For the first time since Mark Grudzielanek did it in 2005, a Cardinals player has hit for the cycle. And there was some drama as Arenado completed the feat on Friday

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado has entered the Cardinals' record books.

Arenado became the first Cardinal since 2005 and the 16th player in franchise history to hit for the cycle (home run, triple, double and single in the same game) on Friday night in Philadelphia.

Arenado's cycle is the 17th in Cardinals history, but he's the 16th player to do it. Ken Boyer had two cycles, in 1961 and 1964.

Arenado started his night with a triple high off the left-center wall at Citizens Bank Park in the first inning to drive in Paul Goldschmidt. In the third inning, Arenado got the home run out of the way with a blast to left field off Philadelphia starter Bailey Falter. In the sixth inning, Arenado tallied his double down the left field line.

There was some drama for the single to finish off the cycle, though.

Arenado ripped a bullet down the third base line that was fielded and then bobbled by Phillies third baseman and St. Louis native Matt Vierling. Vierling then threw wildly to first base, allowing Arenado to go to second.

For the second time in his career, Nolan Arenado has hit for the cycle! pic.twitter.com/hPedQh87Wc — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 2, 2022

After a bit of a wait, the official scorer ruled it a hit, and then an error on Vierling that advanced Arenado to second base, confirming the cycle.

This is not the first cycle of Arenado's career. He did it in 2017 as a member of the Colorado Rockies, finishing off the feat with a walk-off home run at Coors Field.

Mark Grudzielanek was the last Cardinal to hit for the cycle, accomplishing it in 2005 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

You can click here for a full list of cycles in Cardinals history.

The Cardinals went on to lose Friday night's game to the Phillies by the score of 5-3.