DENVER — All good things come to an end.

Former CU and Denver Nuggets star Chauncey Billups was eliminated from ESPN's NBA H-O-R-S-E challenge in the semifinal round. Billups was going against Mike Conley Jr. of the Utah Jazz in the portion that aired Thursday night.

Conley Jr. defeated 'The King of Park Hill' H-O-R-S-E to H-O.

The competition was to raise money for charity -- the winner getting $200,000 to donate to charities working on the coronavirus response.

Conley Jr. went on to win the tournament, defeating Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls in the championship round that aired later Thursday night.

On Sunday, ESPN aired the quarterfinal round of the virtual competition during which Billlups came back to defeat Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

