What is the temperature in Tokyo, and how does it compare to Denver?

The hot temperatures in Tokyo have led to the rescheduling of tennis events.

DENVER — High temperatures have led the Tokyo Olympics to reschedule events, and for athletes to resort to wearing ice vests and drinking slushies.

Reports like this have lots of people searching for the temperature in Tokyo. It's worth mentioning that Denver is also experiencing its share of heat. The Mile High City smashed its 145-year-old record high on Wednesday with a 100 degree day.

Wednesday's high temperature in Tokyo was 88 degrees Fahrenheit, however, since it's a lot more humid there than in Denver, it felt closer to triple digits.

According to Weather Underground, the temperatures in Tokyo will continue to stay in the high 80s and low 90s for the duration of the games, however the "feels like" temperature will be closer to 95 degrees.

Denver's highs will stay at 96 for the rest of the week, before getting cooler over the weekend before another warmup. Since Denver tends to have low humidity, the "feels like" temperature is typically the same or a little cooler than the actual number.

Novak Djokovic, the No. 1-ranked tennis player in the world, described Tokyo's conditions as "brutal."

Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa had to leave court in a wheelchair due to heatstroke on Wednesday, and had to withdraw from a match which Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

Scattered thunderstorms are in the Tokyo forecast beginning on Sunday.