Arapahoe County Sheriff's headquarters closed due to flood damage

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's headquarters in Centennial is closed Tuesday due to damage from Monday night's storm.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) headquarters in Centennial suffered flooding and severe water damage after Monday night's storm, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The roof of the building sustained damage due to heavy winds over the weekend, the release said. This lead to damage inside the building such as buckling walls, standing water and collapsed ceiling tiles.

Cleanup crews are removing water, drying and dehumidifying the interior, and contractors will be repairing the roof, according to the sheriff's office.

While repairs are being made, the building, located at 13101 E. Broncos Pkwy., will be closed to the public, the release said. The sheriff's office is asking the public to do all their business online at www.arapahoegov.com during the repairs.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, some county facilities had to close to in person visits.

Arapahoe County began reopening select buildings and services on a staggered schedule on May 18, according to the county's website.

Information about which county buildings are open can be found on the Arapahoe County website.



The county asks anyone who is visiting a county building to wear a cloth face covering or non-medical mask. You will also be asked to practice social distancing and keep at least 6-feet away from others. Markers on the floors and walls will help guide you, according to the Arapahoe County website.